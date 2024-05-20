Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,563 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $78,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Adobe by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 109,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $3,277,785,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 197,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $482.09. 606,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.72 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $494.14 and a 200-day moving average of $558.44.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

