Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.08% of Adient worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $18,040,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,434,000 after purchasing an additional 196,857 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.05. 21,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

