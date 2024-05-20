90,226 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.07% of Sonos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,698.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 42,715 shares of company stock worth $754,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SONO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.76. 210,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,499. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

