72,971 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 375,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,612. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

