58,493 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 50.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after buying an additional 2,054,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,831,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,832,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $41,565,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 21.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,412,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,692,000 after acquiring an additional 244,884 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Up 1.6 %

Celestica stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.42. 170,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,039. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $53.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.