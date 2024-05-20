3M (NYSE:MMM) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Vertical Research currently has $140.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

MMM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.55.

NYSE:MMM opened at $105.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.48. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $105.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,986,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

