2,630 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Bought by Motco

Motco bought a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth approximately $1,579,487,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $188,368,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $129,483,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $112,037,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $108,353,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE:RVTY traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.89. The stock had a trading volume of 291,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

