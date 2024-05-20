17,860,673 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,860,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,441,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 112,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,070. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

