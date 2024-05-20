16,067,445 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,067,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,624,000. Norges Bank owned 1.29% of Gilead Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 954.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 50,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 931,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,499,000 after purchasing an additional 457,847 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 44,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 265,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

