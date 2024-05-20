15,500 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 109,786 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 1,200,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 in the last 90 days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

