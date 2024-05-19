Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Scilex Holding’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCLX)

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Scilex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Scilex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Scilex’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Scilex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Scilex Price Performance

Shares of SCLX opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.91. Scilex has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $8.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scilex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scilex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Scilex by 68.4% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Scilex by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scilex

In other news, insider Jaisim Shah acquired 83,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,771.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,943 shares in the company, valued at $83,112.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay Chun purchased 57,500 shares of Scilex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jaisim Shah acquired 83,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $69,771.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 98,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,112.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

