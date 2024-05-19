Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 187.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,847,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,088,000 after acquiring an additional 916,418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Yum China by 1,352.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 479,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 446,194 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,766,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,411 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 559,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after buying an additional 393,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,127,000 after buying an additional 343,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.20. 2,008,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

