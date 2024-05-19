XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.30

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.30 and traded as high as $25.90. XOMA shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 7,231 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on XOMA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOMA
XOMA Trading Down 0.6 %
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 705.23%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in XOMA by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in XOMA in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in XOMA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 436,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About XOMA
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.