XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.30

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.30 and traded as high as $25.90. XOMA shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 7,231 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOMA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

XOMA Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $296.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 705.23%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in XOMA by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in XOMA in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in XOMA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 436,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

