Windle Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Windle Wealth LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up 4.2% of Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

Realty Income stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. 4,270,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 285.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

