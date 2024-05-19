Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target to $10.00

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.14.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Annexon has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $400.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annexon will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Annexon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Annexon by 33.2% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares during the period.

Annexon Company Profile



Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

