Verity Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after buying an additional 287,294 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $18,672,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,744,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after purchasing an additional 196,239 shares during the period.

IUSV traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.42. 406,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average of $84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

