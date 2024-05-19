Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,845 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,364,750. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WOR traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.37. 158,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,206. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Further Reading

