Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

BNDX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. 2,508,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,548. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

