Verity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $770.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,174. The firm has a market cap of $731.82 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $760.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

