Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VBK traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $255.38. 183,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,971. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.22 and a 200-day moving average of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.