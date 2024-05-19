Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $521,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

