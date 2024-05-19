Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 398.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,701,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after purchasing an additional 925,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after buying an additional 706,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. 670,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,284. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.70.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

