Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $70.31.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

