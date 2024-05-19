VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 1.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.28% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $30,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT remained flat at $89.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,107 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

