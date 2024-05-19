Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after buying an additional 2,151,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,224,000 after acquiring an additional 929,495 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,817,000 after acquiring an additional 878,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20,736.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 803,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 799,820 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,924. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.71 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

