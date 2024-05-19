Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Union Bankshares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Union Bankshares stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNB Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

