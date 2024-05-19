Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,699. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.