TR Property (LON:TRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $316.42

TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.42 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 336 ($4.22). TR Property shares last traded at GBX 331 ($4.16), with a volume of 348,502 shares changing hands.

TR Property Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 317.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 317.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kate Bolsover acquired 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £20,877.10 ($26,220.92). 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TR Property

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

