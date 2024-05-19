Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,689,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,763,000 after acquiring an additional 38,272 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,903,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after buying an additional 1,506,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alua Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.2% during the third quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,230,000 after acquiring an additional 392,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.16. 1,963,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,455. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

