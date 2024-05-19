Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in Home Depot by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 33,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 8,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.21. 2,739,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,366. The company has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

