The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,355,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.23 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

