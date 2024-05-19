The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Windle Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Windle Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 4.6% of Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.5% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,261 shares of company stock worth $24,375,791. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.64. 4,700,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,397. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $168.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

