Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Reduced by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,117 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.02. 4,534,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.52 and its 200-day moving average is $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $196.55.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.