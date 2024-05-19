Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,233,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $554,882,000 after purchasing an additional 563,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $177.46. 77,445,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,769,696. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day moving average of $202.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

