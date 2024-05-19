Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,157 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Ternium worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Ternium by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 356,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

