TClarke (LON:CTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $132.83

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.83 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.01). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 158 ($1.98), with a volume of 152,496 shares traded.

TClarke Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.92. The firm has a market cap of £83.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TClarke Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 4.53 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from TClarke’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. TClarke’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

About TClarke

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company provides electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.

