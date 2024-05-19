Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Shares Down 5.9%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 7,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 16,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Surrozen Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tim Kutzkey bought 193,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 332,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,717.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Surrozen

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Surrozen stock. Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surrozen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRZN Free Report ) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,500 shares during the quarter. Surrozen accounts for about 0.1% of Euclidean Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Euclidean Capital LLC owned about 64.48% of Surrozen worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.