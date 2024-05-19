Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Shares Down 5.9%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 7,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 16,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
Surrozen Stock Down 5.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Tim Kutzkey bought 193,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 332,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,717.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Surrozen
Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Surrozen
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.