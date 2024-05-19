Summit X LLC Has $6.83 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,907. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.58.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

