StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

