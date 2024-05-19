Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $125.28 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,725.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.11 or 0.00731515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00123988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00041360 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00203053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00098205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,217,520 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.