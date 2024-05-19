Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.69

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.69 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 30.54 ($0.38). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38), with a volume of 434,101 shares.

Staffline Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.72. The company has a market cap of £43.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Staffline Group

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain purchased 33,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £9,957.30 ($12,506.03). In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,027. Insiders own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.