Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.95 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15). 35,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 102,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

