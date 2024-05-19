Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) Shares Down 1.9%

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.93. 19,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 634,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74.

Semilux International Company Profile

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules for the needs of clients. Its products include solid state AI LiDAR, AI ADB headlight systems, AI optical image fusion systems, and IC design services, as well as other products, such as filters, diffusers, color wheels, fluorescent wheels, and gobo filters.

