Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 60,067 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,067 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.29. 25,537,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,934,906. The firm has a market cap of $307.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.