Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,953 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.22. 2,496,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,695. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $74.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.85.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

