Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,473 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

