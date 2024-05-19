Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $9.49 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,788.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.97. 2,105,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,924. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.71 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

