Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $13.42 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 33,524 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $31.83. 41,449,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,054,952. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.