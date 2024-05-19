Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intuit by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $661.18. 774,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,347. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $633.93 and its 200-day moving average is $616.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

