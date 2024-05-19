Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,379,914 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,300,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $88.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.46.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

